Trump: I will ask Congress for a $1 trillion infrastructure bill

Story highlights Trump invoked Dwight D. Eisenhower in his call for infrastructure spending

Trump also knocked the amount of money spent on foreign wars

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he will ask Congress to approve a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, a push that would make good on a key campaign pledge.

"To launch our national rebuilding, I will be asking the Congress to approve legislation that produces a $1 trillion investment in the infrastructure of the United States -- financed through both public and private capital --- creating millions of new jobs," Trump said, noting that the effort will be guided by his "Buy American and Hire American" principle.

Trump invoked Dwight D. Eisenhower in his call for infrastructure spending.

"Another Republican President, Dwight D. Eisenhower, initiated the last truly great national infrastructure program --- the building of the interstate highway system. The time has come for a new program of national rebuilding," he said.

And in this call, Trump knocked the amount of money spent in foreign wars.

