Source: Trump would like to see compromise immigration bill

(CNN) President Donald Trump is eager to pass an immigration bill, a senior administration official told reporters Tuesday.

The President is thinking about adding the topic to his speech tonight to a joint session of Congress, though either way an immigration bill remains a desire for his first term. The topic of enforcing current immigration laws is already in the speech, the official said.

The President believes that the nation is now in a position where it can pass immigration legislation, the senior administration official said, with the need to have "a softening on both sides. There's got to be a coming together."

A path to citizenship for those in the country illegally would not be part of Trump's vision for this deal, with the possible exception of "Dreamers" -- those brought into the US illegally as children. The President envisions a bill where those who haven't committed any serious crimes could stay in the US legally, holding a job and paying taxes, without having to worry about being deported.

The President does not see the bill as something that would necessarily upset his base, since both sides would need to compromise.

