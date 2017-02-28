Who is Steve Beshear?

Story highlights A former Democratic governor is slated to respond to Trump

He comes from a red state

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump is set to address a joint session of Congress Tuesday night, and Democrats have tapped former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear to offer their message in response.

The former Democratic governor hails from a deeply red state that overwhelmingly backed Trump over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Republicans have pointed to the fact that Kentucky's number of coal jobs has dwindled over the years, while Democrats have pointed to the creation of Kynect -- the health care exchange established as a result of Obamacare -- as improving health insurance coverage in the state.

Beshear's Republican successor, Gov. Matt Bevin, ended new sign-ups to Kynect.

Then-Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear speaks at the Fancy Farm picnic August 2, 2014 in Fancy Farm, Kentucky.

Trends like these have converged to make Kentucky something of a barometer for Trump's agenda, and Beshear stands in a potentially unique position to respond to what the new White House scopes out for the country.

That in mind, here are a few things about the man himself.

Read More