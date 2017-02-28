Story highlights Beshear spoke from a diner

(CNN) Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear delivered the Democratic Party's response to President Donald Trump's address Tuesday night, criticizing Trump for not living up to his populist campaign trail rhetoric and pressing for compromise solutions on health care reform.

"You picked a Cabinet of billionaires and Wall Street insiders," Beshear said, sitting in the Lexington Diner in Lexington, Kentucky. "That's not being our champion. That's being Wall Street's champion."

He delivered the remarks plainly and occasionally awkwardly, with a setting and tone entirely at odds with the President's speech before a Joint Session of Congress.

"I'm a proud Democrat, but first and foremost, I'm a proud Republican and Democrat and mostly American," Beshear began, perhaps misspeaking.

He rattled off his experiences as a former Democratic leader in a deeply red state, pointing to his aggressive implementation of Obamacare as an achievement and claimed to have focused on working with Republicans.

