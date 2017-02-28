Rosie O'Donnell protests Trump outside the White House

Story highlights Rosie O'Donnell participated in a rally outside the White House Tuesday

The actress and the real estate mogul have feuded since 2006

Washington (CNN) Rosie O'Donnell's longtime feud with Donald Trump hit close to home for the President: The comedian and actress protested outside the White House ahead of Tuesday night's Joint Address to Congress.

"This is not Russia. To Donald Trump and his pathetic band of white, privileged criminal businessmen, I would like to say to him, 'nyet, sir,' " she said at a rally in Lafayette Park, billed as "A Resistance Address: Defending American Values in a Time of Moral Crisis."

She joked to the few hundred protesters assembled that there was a "crowd of 1.8 million" in the park, later impersonating the President: "I've had a really good presidency, really good ideas ... It's a bigly good idea."

CNN has reached out to the White House to respond to the protest and O'Donnell's comments and has not yet gotten a response.

O'Donnell lamented media organizations that will "not call him a liar."

Read More