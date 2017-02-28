Pelosi to Democrats: Treat Trump voters like a friend whose boyfriend is a jerk

Story highlights "The way I told my members: It's like telling your friend the guy she's dating is a jerk," Pelosi said

Washington (CNN) House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is telling her rank-and-file members that she is confident a good portion of President Donald Trump's voters will eventually turn on him -- and Democrats just have to wait it out.

She's using a colorful analogy to make her point -- comparing Trump to a friend's boyfriend who is a "jerk."

"The way I told my members: It's like telling your friend the guy she's dating is a jerk. You can't tell her that. She has to find out for herself. You can give her clues and then eventually one thing will lead to another, she'll come to her conclusion. But if you tell her right up front, you'll lose a friend. So we're not interested in losing any friends. Let them find out," Pelosi recounted during a small briefing for reporters in her Capitol suite Tuesday.

"They made a judgment and they're not willing to walk away from their own judgment," she said.

Pelosi did, however, make a sweeping judgment about educated women who voted for Trump rather than Hillary Clinton.

