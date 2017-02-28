Trump Israel ambassador pick said State Department has been anti-Semitic for 'past 70 years'

Story highlights Friedman called the State Department 'anti-Semitic' in a speech last October.

Friedman apologized during his Senate confirmation hearing for some of his heated rhetoric during the campaign.

(CNN) Donald Trump's nominee to be his ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, accused the State Department during a speech last October of having been anti-Semitic since Israel's founding.

Friedman, a bankruptcy attorney who met Trump in the 1990s, said in the speech that Trump would buck State Department advice and move the US embassy to Jerusalem.

"In 1995, Congress enacted a law that required the embassy of the United States to move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem," Friedman told a crowd at a Jerusalem rally for the Trump campaign. "That's 21 years ago. Hasn't happened. Why? Because the law provides that the obligation to move the embassy to Jerusalem can be waived at the desire of the State Department, the same State Department that has been anti-Israel and anti-Semitic for the past 70 years."

"Now every president gets elected and he says to the State Department, 'what about this law? Should we move the embassy to Jerusalem,'" he continued. "The State Department says, 'absolutely not. Absolutely not.' The lifers in the State Department are absolutely, positively committed to never moving the embassy to Jerusalem. What's different about Donald Trump? You all know Donald Trump. If there's anybody in the world of politics who could stand up to the State Department, it is Donald Trump."

During his confirmation hearing earlier this month, Friedman said he understood the difference between the political rhetoric of a campaign and the duties of a diplomat and apologized for some of his more heated comments made during the course of the campaign.

Read More