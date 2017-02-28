The looks on lawmakers' faces during Trump's speech

(CNN)President Donald Trump may have been the only one to give a speech on the floor of the House Tuesday night, but the body language of attendees spoke volumes. Let's take a look at reaction GIFs from both sides of the aisle.
Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi looked far less than thrilled at President Trump's mention of repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act. Pelosi, clad in white as an homage to women's suffrage, shook her head and pursed her lips.
Other Democrats, like Rep. Jackie Speier, were very clear in their response to the idea of repealing Obamacare, giving it a thumbs-down.
Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan appreciated a reference President Trump made to negotiators needing to get better deals to repair the nation's infrastructure. Everyone knows a good deal is one of the President's favorite things.
Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Rep. Keith Ellison had some of the straightest faces of the night, remaining somber when the President mentioned crime in inner cities.
Meanwhile, the President had the full support of Republican leaders Rep. Kevin McCarthy and Rep. Steve Scalise on the idea of putting "America first."
A standard at any Joint Session of Congress, the half up/half down crowd split between Democrats and Republicans was on full display. Republicans largely supported President Trump's thoughts on immigration, while the Democrats were noticeably less enthusiastic.
However, there are a few things that were able to bring everyone to their feet, like supporting the troops and their families. Carryn Owens, the wife of Ryan Owens, a Navy Seal killed in a raid in Yemen, received more than two minutes of applause.