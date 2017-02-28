The looks on lawmakers' faces during Trump's speech

(CNN) President Donald Trump may have been the only one to give a speech on the floor of the House Tuesday night, but the body language of attendees spoke volumes. Let's take a look at reaction GIFs from both sides of the aisle.

Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi looked far less than thrilled at President Trump's mention of repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act. Pelosi, clad in white as an homage to women's suffrage, shook her head and pursed her lips.

Other Democrats, like Rep. Jackie Speier, were very clear in their response to the idea of repealing Obamacare, giving it a thumbs-down.

Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan appreciated a reference President Trump made to negotiators needing to get better deals to repair the nation's infrastructure. Everyone knows a good deal is one of the President's favorite things.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Rep. Keith Ellison had some of the straightest faces of the night, remaining somber when the President mentioned crime in inner cities.

