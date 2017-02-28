Jeff Sessions pledges crackdown on violent crime

Story highlights Sessions says the increase in the murder rate may not be a "blip"

Washington (CNN) In his first major public speech since taking office, Attorney General Jeff Sessions pledged Tuesday that a Justice Department crackdown on violent crime will reverse what he views as a dangerous new trend.

Standing before a packed ballroom of the National Association of Attorneys General, Sessions harked back to his early time as a young prosecutor in Alabama and suggested that the nation "maybe got a bit overconfident" with more lax crime prevention efforts.

"We are in danger. ... We need to return to the ideas that got us here -- the ideas that reduce crime and stay on it," Sessions said. He expressed his concern that the spike in the murder rate is not an "aberration" or "one-time blip" but rather "the beginning of a trend."

The US experienced its highest one-year increase in the murder rate in half a century between 2014 and 2015, but that is still down significantly from the early 1990s.

