Story highlights "And the red flags are going up big time in this effort," Inslee said

"Nobody knew health care could be so complicated," Trump said

(CNN) The governor of Washington said Tuesday the Trump administration's unwillingness to promise that Americans would not lose coverage if the Affordable Care Act is repealed is a "red flag."

"At this late date, not to have a plan that he can articulate is very, very disturbing," Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee said Tuesday on CNN's "New Day." "To have the architect at the White House, which is (Health and Human Services Secretary Tom) Price, be unable to ensure us governors, Republicans and Democrats alike, that they would not take away people's health insurance, that is a red warning sign. And the red flags are going up big time in this effort."

President Donald Trump noted with some exasperation Monday how the complexity of the nation's health laws are making his vow to reform Obamacare difficult.

"We have come up with a solution that's really, really I think very good," Trump said at a meeting of the nation's governors at the White House.

"Now, I have to tell you, it's an unbelievably complex subject," he added. "Nobody knew health care could be so complicated."

Dem @GovInslee: Trump on health care is like an airline pilot looking at gauges saying "this is really complicated" https://t.co/pjUcmEWVCs — New Day (@NewDay) February 28, 2017

Read More