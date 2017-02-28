Story highlights Ian Grillot was shot during a potentially racially motivated shooting in Kansas

(CNN) A White House spokeswoman on Tuesday condemned last week's shooting of two Indian men in a Kansas bar, saying the incident appears to be "an act of racially motivated hatred."

The comment came after the man hailed as a hero in the wake of shooting called on President Donald Trump to address the crime in his speech to Congress Tuesday night.

"I would like to hear him address it because it is a very sensitive subject right now," Ian Grillot, 24, told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day" Tuesday morning.

Grillot was shot and injured in the attack, which the FBI now says it is investigating as a hate crime.

"As more facts come to light and it begins to look like this was an act of racially motivated hatred, I want to reiterate the President condemns these or any other racially or religiously motivated attacks in the strongest terms. They have no place in our country," said Sarah Sanders, White House spokeswoman.

