Story highlights Ian Grillot was shot during a potentially racially motivated shooting in Kansas

The man who shot him faces a murder charge in connection with the death of an Indian engineer

(CNN) A man who was shot while attempting to intervene in an attack on two Indian men in a bar near Kansas City is calling on President Donald Trump to address the possible hate crime in his speech to Congress Tuesday night.

"I would like to hear him address it because it is a very sensitive subject right now," Ian Grillot, 24, told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day."

"I think it should be addressed because there's a lot of people in mourning," he continued. "It's just a very sad subject."

At a news conference later Tuesday, Grillot pointed out that Trump has "made statements on the Oscars, and this, that, and the other, but not this that took lives."

"That is a little upsetting to see," Grillot said. "But also, I do understand that this is a very sensitive subject, so hopefully he's just trying to figure out the right things to say and the right ways to word it," he added.

