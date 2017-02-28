President Trump's first address to Congress

US President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress for the first time on Tuesday, February 28. Behind him, from left, are Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Carryn Owens, center, cries as she is applauded by the chamber during Trump's speech. Owens' husband, Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens, recently was killed during a mission in Yemen. "Ryan died as he lived: a warrior and a hero, battling against terrorism and securing our nation," Trump said. The applause lasted over a minute, which Trump said must be a record.

Trump also recognized Megan Crowley, a college student who, at 15 months old, was diagnosed with Pompe disease and wasn't expected to live past age 5. Her father founded a pharmaceutical company to find a cure. "Megan's story is about the unbounded power of a father's love for a daughter," Trump said. "But our slow and burdensome approval process at the Food and Drug Administration keeps too many advances, like the one that saved Megan's life, from reaching those in need."