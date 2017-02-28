President Trump's first address to Congress
US President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress for the first time on Tuesday, February 28. Behind him, from left, are Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan.
Trump speaks at the beginning of his address.
A wide view of the House chamber.
Supreme Court justices watch the speech. From left, in front, are John Roberts, Anthony Kennedy, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.
Maureen Scalia, the widow of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, is applauded during the speech.
Carryn Owens, center, cries as she is applauded by the chamber during Trump's speech. Owens' husband, Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens, recently was killed during a mission in Yemen. "Ryan died as he lived: a warrior and a hero, battling against terrorism and securing our nation," Trump said. The applause lasted over a minute, which Trump said must be a record.
Trump also recognized Megan Crowley, a college student who, at 15 months old, was diagnosed with Pompe disease and wasn't expected to live past age 5. Her father founded a pharmaceutical company to find a cure. "Megan's story is about the unbounded power of a father's love for a daughter," Trump said. "But our slow and burdensome approval process at the Food and Drug Administration keeps too many advances, like the one that saved Megan's life, from reaching those in need."
Muslim activist Fauzia Rizvi, a guest of US Rep. Mark Takano, watches Trump's address.
Members of Trump's Cabinet applaud the President. From left are Defense Secretary James Mattis, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
Trump smiles during his speech, which lasted over an hour.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi listens to the speech.
The President waves before starting his speech.
Trump is applauded after arriving in the House chamber.
Trump shakes hands with Ryan before starting.
Trump shakes hands on his way through the chamber. Facing the President here are Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, left, and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.
Trump stands in the doorway of the House chamber while being introduced.
Pence confers with Ryan before Trump's speech.
First lady Melania Trump, bottom right, is applauded as she arrives in the chamber.
US Sen. John McCain, left, talks with US Sen. Lindsey Graham before Trump arrived.
US Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez arrive in the House chamber.
Many Democrats wore white as a nod to the women's suffrage movement.
US Sen. Bernie Sanders arrives for the speech.