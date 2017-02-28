Story highlights Trump invited three guests whose family members were allegedly killed by criminals living in the US illegally

VOICE's job will be to work with victims of crimes committed by undocumented immigrants

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump used his joint address to Congress on Tuesday to call attention to crimes committed by undocumented immigrants -- inviting guests affected by such crimes and describing a new office he has ordered created to report them.

Trump invited three guests whose family members were allegedly killed by criminals living in the US illegally, acknowledging them individually as he described his recently ordered crime reporting initiative.

As mandated by Trump's executive order signed last month, the Department of Homeland Security announced in implementation guidance issued last week that it would create the Victims Of Immigration Crime Engagement office, or VOICE.

"I have ordered the Department of Homeland Security to create an office to serve American victims," Trump said Tuesday night. "We are providing a voice to those who have been ignored by our media, and silenced by special interests."

The line elicited some audible groans from Democrats in the chamber.

