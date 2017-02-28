Story highlights President and the first lady announce six special guests

Half of them are victims of violence committed by undocumented immigrants

(CNN) President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump announced their special guests for his first address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday.

Trump is expected to use Tuesday's speech to outline goals for his administration.

His special guests could be a peek into what issues he may address during his speech. The six special guests will be seated with the first lady during the event.

Three are family members of victims who were killed by undocumented immigrants, according to a list released by the White House.