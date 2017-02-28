Story highlights
- President and the first lady announce six special guests
- Half of them are victims of violence committed by undocumented immigrants
(CNN)President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump announced their special guests for his first address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday.
Trump is expected to use Tuesday's speech to outline goals for his administration.
His special guests could be a peek into what issues he may address during his speech. The six special guests will be seated with the first lady during the event.
Three are family members of victims who were killed by undocumented immigrants, according to a list released by the White House.
Jessica Davis and Susan Oliver are widows of Detective Michael Davis and Deputy Sheriff Danny Oliver, who were killed in 2014 in the line of duty in downtown Sacramento. The suspect, who had been deported twice from the US, is now awaiting trial in California.
Trump supports a bill named after Davis and Oliver, in what the White House described would "increase cooperation between Federal and local officials to enforce our Nation's immigration laws."
A bill named after the two officers was introduced in 2015 by now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, but was not enacted.
Trump referred to the two officers' deaths on the campaign trail, touting the Davis-Oliver bill as a way to "enhance cooperation with state and local authorities to ensure that criminal immigrants and terrorists are swiftly really, swiftly identified and removed and they will go fast, believe me, they're going to go fast."
Another guest is Jamiel Shaw Sr., whose son Jamiel Jr., a 17-year-old high school football star, was gunned down in 2008 by an undocumented immigrant. Shaw introduced Trump during campaign events and spoke prime time during the Republican National Convention last year.
Maureen McCarthy Scalia, the widow of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and mother of their nine children, has also been invited to sit with the first lady. The justice's death in February 2016 set off a political battle resulting in Republicans blocking former President Obama's pick for the Supreme Court. Trump has since nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to succeed Scalia.
The Trumps also invited Megan Crowley, a 20-year-old college student. As a child, she was diagnosed with Pompe disease, a rare, genetic disorder. Her father founded Novazyme Pharmaceuticals to look for a cure.
Denisha Merriweather, who speaks on education policy and tax credit scholarships, is also a special guest. She enrolled into a private school in Florida using the state's Tax Credit Scholarship Program and became the first member of her family to graduate from high school and college, according to the White House release.
Trump's speech is set for Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.