Tiffany Trump will join the family business, Donald Trump Jr. hints

Donald Trump Jr. said his sister is "soon to be within the organization"

(CNN) It may be Tiffany Trump's turn to join the family real estate business.

President Donald Trump's youngest daughter, 23, joined brothers Donald Jr., Eric, and sisters-in-law Vanessa and Lara at the grand opening of Trump International Hotel Vancouver Tuesday, according to an Instagram story posting she made.

Brother Donald Jr. hinted that his sister may have a future in the Trump Organization.

"Tiffany, soon to be within the organization, but always great to have you with us," he said during brief remarks at the Canadian hotel's launch, according to CNN affiliate CTV. He later joined his siblings, Eric and Tiffany, clad in a black dress and headband, for a red ribbon cutting ceremony. Her brothers wore dark suits with ties.

LIVE from the @TrumpVancouver Grand Opening and official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony #NeverSettle A post shared by The Trump Organization (@trump) on Feb 28, 2017 at 11:21am PST

Tiffany, Trump's daughter with Marla Maples, is also actively in the process of applying to law school. She graduated from her father's alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania, in 2016, and now lives in New York.

