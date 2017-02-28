Reality Check Quick Takes: Are 94 million Americans out of the labor force?

(CNN) President Donald Trump on Tuesday is delivering a sweeping speech to Congress outlining his legislative priorities and vision for the country.

He's choosing his words carefully -- but will he stick to the facts?

Here's CNN's quick take fact checks of Trump's address:

Trump: 94 million Americans are out of the labor force

REALITY CHECK: Misleading

Yes, 94 million Americans aren't in the US labor force. But citing that statistic as a measure of the state of the US economy is misleading. Most of those individuals are out of the labor force because they're retired (44 million) or disabled (15.3 million) or students (13.2 million).

Trump: We're removing gang members and dangerous criminals

REALITY CHECK: Misleading

Trump's executive order on immigration changed immigration enforcement priorities for deportation, broadening the criteria beyond serious criminals to allow immigration enforcement officers to also arrest and deport undocumented immigrants charged with any crime. But the new guidelines also give immigration officers broad discretion to deport any undocumented immigrant.

Trump: We've imposed a '5-year ban on lobbying'

REALITY CHECK: Misleading

Trump claimed that he's "begun to drain the swamp...by imposing a 5-year ban on lobbying by Executive Branch Officials." He did impose a 5-year ban, but it only bans officials from lobbying the agency they worked for 5 years -- not the rest of the executive branch.

Trump: Murder rate had largest single-year increase in half-century

REALITY CHECK: True

Trump claimed Tuesday that "the murder rate in 2015 experienced its largest single-year increase in nearly half a century." That's a true statistic. Trump in the past has falsely claimed the murder rate was at a 50-year high. The rate still remains at decades-old lows despite the 2015 spike.