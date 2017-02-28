Story highlights House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi told her colleagues they should "deal with this in the utmost dignity"

On the Republican side, members have been instructed to not be late

(CNN) Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are being urged to stay on their best behavior when President Donald Trump addresses Congress for the first time Tuesday night.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi told her colleagues Tuesday morning that they should "deal with this in the utmost dignity."

"We cannot become them; we don't like what they did to our President," she said at the House Democratic Caucus meeting, according to a source in the room.

"We have to come out tonight the winner in terms of dignity," she added. "We cannot be out-classed by Donald Trump. That would be the worst of all outcomes."

Still, some members will try to get across a message, even if visually. House Democratic women, for example, will wear white to "honor the women's suffrage and stand in solidarity with the women of our nation," according to a Democratic aide.

