Survey: 55% of American voters disapprove of Trump's performance

(CNN) Approval ratings for Donald Trump's job performance have been at historic lows, but the President's own report card of his performance has high marks.

Trump indicated that he has been a high achiever these first few weeks in the White House.

"In terms of achievement, I think I'd give myself an A. Because I think I've done great things -- I and my people, but I don't think we've explained it well enough to the American public," he said in an interview that aired Tuesday on Fox News' "Fox and Friends."

"I think I give myself an A in terms of what I've actually done," Trump added.

But the President seemed to think he's just been an average messenger.

