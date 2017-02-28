Trump's words are standing in the way of the GOP's traditional agenda

(CNN) During the campaign and in the early stages of his presidency, there were two competing theories on how President Donald Trump would relate to Republicans in Congress. One said they would clash, repeatedly, first over the new President's pledge to spend big on infrastructure. Another suggested they would quickly gel, as Trump provided the GOP majorities on Capitol Hill with a long awaited rubber stamp in the Oval Office.

But on Trump's 40th day in power, a different dynamic is emerging.

While a mutiny seems unlikely, congressional Republicans expecting a tide of legislation to roll down from Capitol Hill to Trump's desk might be disappointed -- and, understandably, more than a little nervous about the future. Their long, pre-Trump effort to repeal Obamacare never yielded a unifying replacement plan and the knotty work of shaping a budget doesn't figure to be untangled in the near future.

In fact, Trump's sincere -- if sanguine -- desire to push for these traditional Republican agenda items could be exacerbating difficulties and GOP infighting that well predates his arrival in Washington.

When the White House announced a proposed $54 billion increase in defense spending, Sen. John McCain complained that it was only a 3% increase over what former President Barack Obama's administration had already projected. And there's also no clear way forward on how to pay for a massive infrastructure spending bill, or border wall, Trump has long listed as a priority.

