Democratic women wear white to Trump's address

Washington (CNN) Democratic women in Congress intend to make an impression Tuesday evening as they sit in the audience for President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress.

Many of the 66 Democratic women representatives and delegates who make up the House Democratic Women's Working Group will be wearing white clothing, dubbed "suffragette white" in a nod to the women's rights movement in the early 1900s, which encouraged its supporters to dress in white as a representation of purity.

Tonight, Democratic Members will wear suffragette white to oppose Republican attempts to roll back women's progress #WomenWearWhite pic.twitter.com/lh5YAIfVGW — Rep. Lois Frankel (@RepLoisFrankel) February 28, 2017

"We wear white to unite against any attempts by the Trump administration to roll back the incredible progress women have made in the last century, and we will continue to support the advancement of all women," Florida Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel, the chair of the working group, said in a statement.

The members are wearing white to show support for Planned Parenthood, affordable health care, reproductive rights, equal pay, paid leave, affordable child care and "lives free from fear and violence," the statement also said.

Tonight, our Democratic #WomenWearWhite in support of women's rights -- in spite of a @POTUS who doesn't! pic.twitter.com/kKJpfV5iUE — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) February 28, 2017

