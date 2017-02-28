Top GOP chairman warns against Trump budget plan

Story highlights House Appropriations Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen is a New Jersey Republican

Frelinghuysen wants President Donald Trump to consider cutting entitlements

(CNN) Another top House Republican is expressing concerns about President Donald Trump's budget outline that proposes deep cuts to federal programs but doesn't include major changes to entitlement programs, a key component of recent federal spending blueprints drafted by the GOP.

"We've reduced our discretionary spending over the last seven to eight years an incredible amount," House Appropriations Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen told reporters Tuesday.

Frelinghuysen said: "I'd like my other congressional colleagues to take a look at all those entitlement programs -- obviously Social Security is different than others because that's something that is not the traditional entitlement."

The spending panel chief told reporters he was meeting with Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney later this week to get more details on the budget proposal.

Asked if House Republicans could pass spending bills that focus the cuts on non-defense programs but don't touch mandatory spending, the appropriations chairman hedged.

Read More