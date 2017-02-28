(CNN) Supporters of historically black colleges and universities say US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos needs a history lesson after calling schools created in response to racial segregation "pioneers" of school choice.

DeVos issued the statement Monday after meeting HBCU leaders in the White House with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, the first of a two-day event to foster introductions between campus executives and the administration.

DeVos is an ardent supporter of diverting federal funds to school choice, or alternatives to public schools. In her statement, she said a key priority for the administration is to develop opportunities for underserved communities through funding and structural reforms, just as HBCUs have done "since their founding."

She praised the schools for identifying a system that wasn't working -- "an absence of opportunity" -- and taking it upon themselves "to provide the solution."

"They started from the fact that there were too many students in America who did not have equal access to education," she said of the schools.

