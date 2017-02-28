Breaking News

President Trump's speech to Congress in 140 characters

Updated 8:53 PM ET, Tue February 28, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

exp A Closer Look at Pres. Trump's speech_00002001
exp A Closer Look at Pres. Trump's speech_00002001

    JUST WATCHED

    A Closer Look at Pres. Trump's speech

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

A Closer Look at Pres. Trump's speech 07:13

(CNN)CNN Opinion is curating Twitter commentary from CNN contributors and outside analysts in advance of, during, and following President Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday night.