(CNN)CNN Opinion is curating Twitter commentary from CNN contributors and outside analysts in advance of, during, and following
Strong close, well written. Bar is low for Trump but my guess is he'll see the benefit of trying to be presidential instead of trolling.— John Avlon (@JohnAvlon) March 1, 2017
You can disagree w/him on policy, but this is most Presidential Trump has ever sounded. If I had amnesia, I might even forget he is insane.— Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) March 1, 2017
We strongly support NATO, he says, after sending mixed signals for months and putting into Q US commitment, weakening the alliance— Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) March 1, 2017
Pretty awesome standing O for an American hero. #JointSession— Alice Stewart (@alicetweet) March 1, 2017
Tragic crimes, but we fact is that immigrants commit fewer crimes than natives. Most Immigrants come seeking work, better lives.— Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) March 1, 2017
This sounds like a speech from a man looking for a bipartisan compromise on immigration reform— Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) March 1, 2017
So empowering to hear a President talk about men and women of law enforcement as our friends and neighbors, nor our enemies... #JointAddress— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) March 1, 2017
Trump uses victims of horrible crimes as props for his political agenda #Jointsession— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@Deanofcomedy) March 1, 2017
Trump's answer to education is same as health care - push ppl into private markets, remove regulations, make them fend for themselves. Sad!— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) March 1, 2017
This speech feels like an attempt to reboot Trump's presidency: optimistic tone, acknowledgment of hate, infrastructure, parental leave.— Yascha Mounk (@Yascha_Mounk) March 1, 2017
Minus the whole part about how you're going to do it. https://t.co/KEo3sVm6J5— Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) March 1, 2017
The only way you can pay for those with preexisting conditions is if everyone is required to have insurance. #personalresponsibility— Michael Smerconish (@smerconish) March 1, 2017
Like it or not, this is an effective speech. It hints at the trouble Democrats would be in if Trump could sustain discipline. #TrumpAddress— Eric Liu (@ericpliu) March 1, 2017
Oop:s "A new McClatchy-Marist Poll has found that 67% of Americans are opposed to a full repeal of Obamacare" #Jointsession— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@Deanofcomedy) March 1, 2017
I'm ok with this focus on economy. Not a big deal for @potus to talk about jobs at the #SOTU. It's the Obama slam that's offensive.— Hilary Rosen (@hilaryr) March 1, 2017
A major infrastructure program is a Democratic program. Republicans would be booing if a D president were proposing.— Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) March 1, 2017
So if Trump's "merit based immigration system" is racist, so is Canada's, Australia's, many others.— Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) March 1, 2017
But the Left will still call it racist
Unmentioned: All of the stats Trump is citing about our economy are far better than they were last time we had a GOP president #Jointsession— Jeff Yang (@originalspin) March 1, 2017
Dramatic tone shift in this speech, as if Ivanka wrote the first part and Bannon this part.— Tim Naftali (@TimNaftali) March 1, 2017
Well.... he said it: Radical Islamic Terrorism!— Alice Stewart (@alicetweet) March 1, 2017
Time for Democrats to put their contempt for the new President aside and come together for the sake of America #JointAddress— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) March 1, 2017
Hey remember when Republicans were AGAINST idea of the federal government stimulating the economy through infrastructure jobs? #JointAddress— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) March 1, 2017
This is why Dems didn't boycott en masse, send a visual msg instead. #WomenInWhite— Nayyera Haq (@nayyeroar) March 1, 2017
Great opening to @realDonaldTrump's congressional address...— Harlan Z. Hill (@Harlan) March 1, 2017
Unity and strength.
Trump opens with call for civil rights and rejection of anti Semitic attacks. Good open. #trumpaddress— Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) March 1, 2017
Unlike his recent news conference (which I liked), he should not be entertaining. He has his base. He needs to win new supporters.— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) March 1, 2017
Trump excerpt: "From now on, America will be empowered by our aspirations -- not burdened by our fears..."— David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) March 1, 2017
Excerpts seem to suggest the speech will be delivered about a different President's agenda. Interesting tactic. Never done before.— Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) March 1, 2017
Earth 2, here we come. https://t.co/zq0i1njRH5— David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) March 1, 2017
Trump will declare "The time for trivial fights is behind us." Tell it to the guy tweeting about Saturday Night Live.— Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) March 1, 2017
WHO SAID IT: "Think of the marvels we can achieve if only we set free the dreams of our people." Donald Trump or SoulCycle?— Doug Heye (@DougHeye) March 1, 2017
Why my courageous friend @joseiswriting is at #SOTU: to show up for other undocumented immigrants & for this country https://t.co/qb3401rFPM— Eric Liu (@ericpliu) March 1, 2017
The question isn't whether Trump & the GOP will give the rich a big tax break - it's how big the tax break will be. https://t.co/lwVgnpEfxv pic.twitter.com/o7fdThJD1t— Robert Reich (@RBReich) March 1, 2017
My experience with Trump speeches: Visceral reaction that made me miss big points. So I'll be reading the transcript instead of watching.— Yascha Mounk (@Yascha_Mounk) March 1, 2017
Inbox: @senrobportman: "Tonight President Trump has the chance to bring a divided nation together and I hope he seizes that opportunity..."— David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) February 28, 2017
Joe Biden leaves a distinguished legacy of #Jointsession gifs. Your move, Mike Pence pic.twitter.com/gJA9ATdojb— Rebecca Berg (@rebeccagberg) February 28, 2017
Trump to announce renewed commitment to manned space. Presidents Carter, HW Bush, Clinton, Bush 43 and Obama to be sent to Mars.— Tim Naftali (@TimNaftali) February 28, 2017