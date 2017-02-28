Desert Storm, a war worth fighting -- and remembering

Story highlights Scott Stump: Operation Desert Storm became one of the most successful US military operations, despite predictions of doom

It is crucial that the American people remember those who took great risks for the freedom of this country, says Stump

Scott C. Stump, a Desert Storm veteran, is president of the National Desert Storm War Memorial Association. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) As with previous generations of Americans who experienced the horrors of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 or President Kennedy's assassination in 1963, many people over the age of 35 remember exactly where they were and what they were doing on the evening of January 16, 1991.

I remember being unnerved by the thundering roar of 93 low-flying fighter jets screaming over my head, as I crouched within my sandy foxhole in the cold, dark Saudi Arabian desert. I knew that our world was about to change drastically.

Despite all the somber predictions by the naysayers who said that America was not up to the mission, Operation Desert Storm became one of our country's proudest moments and, from a military standpoint, one of the most rapid and resounding victories ever.

The official predictions stated that 10,000 Americans would be casualties within the first week of fighting Iraqi forces, and if the war lasted 20 days, 30,000 casualties were expected. Chemical and biological warfare were a constant fear, with gas masks and chemical protective suits part of the daily wardrobe.

Looking back 26 years after victory was declared on February 28, 1991, everything fits neatly together in the rearview mirror of history. We know that these ghastly casualty predictions were never realized. After a withering 40-plus days of aerial bombardment on targets in Kuwait and Iraq and several battles on the border of Saudi Arabia, the war concluded with a bold ground attack which lasted an astonishing 100 hours. Kuwait was liberated and a remarkable victory was secured.