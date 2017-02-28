Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars McLaren launched its new orange-colored MCL32 on February 24. Hide Caption 1 of 35

Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars The British team, powered by Honda engines, was sixth in last year's constructors' standings. Hide Caption 2 of 35

Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars "This year, we have high hopes that McLaren can come back to where it belongs," Fernando Alonso said during the car's unveiling at McLaren's Technology Center in Woking, England. Hide Caption 3 of 35

Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars McLaren team boss Eric Boullier hopes the 20-time world champion -- which last won a title in 2008 -- is "about to turn the corner." The Frenchman added: "The chassis is incredibly well realized, the power unit has been significantly developed and we have a hugely exciting driver pairing that's already blending really well." Hide Caption 4 of 35

Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars Two-time world champion Alonso will be partnered at McLaren by Belgian rookie Stoffel Vandoorne, who has replaced veteran Jenson Button. Hide Caption 5 of 35

Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas pose with the Mercedes W08 -- the car the dominant German team hopes will fuel further success in Formula One. Hide Caption 6 of 35

Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars Mercedes launched its new car at the UK's Silverstone circuit. Both Bottas and Hamilton (pictured) took the W08 for a spin on Thursday. Hide Caption 7 of 35

Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars Mercedes will be looking to win its fourth successive F1 constructors' championship in 2017. Hide Caption 8 of 35

Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars Hamilton is joined by Bottas -- the Finn replaces reigning world champion Nico Rosberg, who retired a few days after clinching the 2016 title at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Hide Caption 9 of 35

Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars An overhead shot of former Williams driver Bottas in the cockpit of the new car at Silverstone. Hide Caption 10 of 35

Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars Red Bull is expected to be one of Mercedes' closest rivals this season. Here Daniel Ricciardo drives the new RB13 at winter testing. Hide Caption 11 of 35

Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars Ricciardo finished third overall in last season's driver standings behind Rosberg and Hamilton, with the Australian winning in Malaysia and notching seven other podium placings. Hide Caption 12 of 35

Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars Apart from the Mercedes duo and Ricciardo, Max Verstappen was the only other driver to win a race last season, following his promotion to a Red Bull seat from Toro Rosso. The Dutch 19-year-old is expected to be a title contender this year. Hide Caption 13 of 35

Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars Ferrari unveiled its new SF70-H car on Friday February 24, at its Maranello headquarters in Italy. Hide Caption 14 of 35

Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars It is the 63rd single-seater designed and built by Ferrari since the F1 world championship began, and team bosses will hope for an improvement on last year's third-place finish. Hide Caption 15 of 35

Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars Ferrari's driver lineup will again comprise former world champions Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen -- the Finn being the Prancing Horse's last title winner in 2007. Hide Caption 16 of 35

Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars The American Haas F1 team launched its new car on the opening day of preseason testing in Barcelona on February 27. French Romain Grosjean is pictured with new Danish teammate Kevin Magnussen (left). Hide Caption 17 of 35

Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars Felipe Massa, who came out of a brief retirement after Bottas joined Mercedes, drives Williams' new FW40 on day one of winter testing at the Circuit de Catalunya in Montmelo, Spain. Hide Caption 18 of 35

Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars Red Bull's junior team Toro Rosso launched its new car the day before the start of winter testing. Spain's Carlos Sainz drives the STR12 at Circuit de Catalunya. Hide Caption 19 of 35

Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars Sauber was the first team to reveal its new-look car ahead of the 2017 world championship. Hide Caption 20 of 35

Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars New design regulations set out by motorsport's governing body, the FIA, means the 2017 cars will have fatter tires and wider wings at both the front and rear. Hide Caption 21 of 35

Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars Swiss-based Sauber is celebrating its 25th year in F1 -- as can be seen in the gold lettering on its new blue and white livery. Hide Caption 22 of 35

Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars Car designer Jörg Zander explained some of the key changes in the February 20 launch. "The Sauber C36-Ferrari is wider and lower, with wider tyres making the car look more muscular than last year's model, the C35," Zander said in a statement on the team's official website Hide Caption 23 of 35

Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars Sauber will be looking to improve on a disappointing 2016 campaign, where it finished in second from bottom in the constructors' championship. The team has recruited Pascal Wehrlein to partner Marcus Ericsson for 2017. Hide Caption 24 of 35

Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars In 2016, Felipe Nasr scored the team's only two points with ninth place at the penultimate race in his native Brazil. Hide Caption 25 of 35

Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars Renault was the second team to launch its 2017 car, on February 21. Hide Caption 26 of 35

Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars The RS17 is the first to be completely designed by the French team since it returned as a works squad, having taken over Lotus last year. "It's a beautiful car," Renault Sport Racing president Jerome Stoll said. "We want to take a definite, tangible step forward in performance and results. Fifth position in the constructors' championship is our goal." Hide Caption 27 of 35

Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars Renault was ninth out of 11 teams last year, but technical chief Bob Bell is predicting performance gains of 5% in 2017. Hide Caption 28 of 35

Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars Germany's Nico Hulkenberg has joined from Force India, while British driver Jolyon Palmer has retained Renault's other race seat. Russia's Sergey Sirotkin is promoted to reserve driver, while four-time world champion Alain Prost will be a special advisor to the team. Hide Caption 29 of 35

Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars Danish driver Kevin Magnussen, who earned seven of Renault's eight points in 2016, will race for the American Haas F1 team this season. Hide Caption 30 of 35

Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars Sahara Force India F1 launched its VJM10 car for the 2017 season on Wednesday February 22. Hide Caption 31 of 35

Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars The launch took place at the team's Silverstone headquarters. Hide Caption 32 of 35

Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars Force India has retained Mexico's Sergio Perez (left) for the 2017 season but Esteban Ocon is a new face. The 20-year-old spent the second half of 2016 at the now defunct Manor Racing team. The Frenchman replaced Renault-bound Hulkenberg. Hide Caption 33 of 35

Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars A close-up of one of the wider front tires that the 2017 cars will be sporting this season. Hide Caption 34 of 35