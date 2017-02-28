Hundreds protest West Bank settlers' evacuation

Ofra, West Bank (CNN) Hundreds of protesters gathered Tuesday in the West Bank settlement of Ofra, where police were evacuating settlers from nine houses that the court found were built on private Palestinian land without a permit.

Police, wearing blue sweaters and hats emblazoned with a Star of David, faced off against crowds of religious activists who clogged the streets and packed the houses set to be evacuated.

Protesters atop the roof of one of the nine houses.

Large banners hung from eight of the homes, showing images of the family who lived there and the names of each member. Police spokeswoman Luba Samri said the eight families have agreed to leave quietly after speaking with the police.

But hundreds of protesters tried to resist the evacuation, standing in circles and singing religious songs inside the homes. Outside, they set up loudspeakers to amplify their prayers and pleas to police.

Police blocked off roads inside Ofra as a way of keeping out activists who may try to join the protest.

