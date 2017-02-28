Iraqi forces target dozens of militants at ISIS meeting

Story highlights Dozens of ISIS fighters killed in artillery strike

UN, Iraqi government say thousands have fled from western Mosul as liberation goes on

Irbil, Iraq (CNN) Iraqi militants and government troops targeted an ISIS meeting in a town outside Mosul, killing and injuring dozens, according to the Popular Mobilization Unit's (PMU) media unit.

PMU artillery targeted the meeting, which was being held near a police station in Tal Afar, a largely Turkmen town around 70 km (43 miles) west of Mosul, the northern Iraqi town which has been the focus of a huge Iraqi military operation in recent weeks and months.

JUST WATCHED Arwa Damon Return to Mosul Trailer Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Arwa Damon Return to Mosul Trailer 00:30

The PMU is an umbrella group of militant groups that is working with government forces to liberate ISIS-held areas of the northwestern Iraqi governorate of Nineveh, including its capital, Mosul.

Two artillery strikes, planned in conjunction with an Iraqi army brigade, killed and injured more than 70 gathered ISIS fighters, the PMU media office said.

Government forces retook the eastern part of Mosul from ISIS a month ago, completing a key phase in an offensive on the city, Iraq's second-largest and ISIS' last stronghold in the country, that began on October.

Read More