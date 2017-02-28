Breaking News

Stem cell treatment changed the life of one guest at Trump's speech

By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

Updated 8:37 PM ET, Tue February 28, 2017

Sarah Hughes, right, and her mother, Fiona, have endured 23 years of Sarah&#39;s struggle with systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, a debilitating autoimmune disease. But a new treatment has given her another chance at life. Click through our gallery to learn more about Sarah&#39;s journey.
Sarah Hughes, right, and her mother, Fiona, have endured 23 years of Sarah's struggle with systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, a debilitating autoimmune disease. But a new treatment has given her another chance at life. Click through our gallery to learn more about Sarah's journey.
Fiona&#39;s twin, Sarah Jane (left), was only 8 when she was told that she would die prematurely from juvenile arthritis, but her symptoms didn&#39;t take a turn for the worse until she was 20. Growing up, Fiona shared a bedroom with Sarah Jane and was scared to sleep at night because her twin suffered from seizures. Instead, she would stay awake and keep watch.
Fiona's twin, Sarah Jane (left), was only 8 when she was told that she would die prematurely from juvenile arthritis, but her symptoms didn't take a turn for the worse until she was 20. Growing up, Fiona shared a bedroom with Sarah Jane and was scared to sleep at night because her twin suffered from seizures. Instead, she would stay awake and keep watch.
This was the last birthday together for the twins before Sarah Jane died. Also pictured are Sarah (right, with Fiona) and Sarah Jane&#39;s daughter, Allison (left).&lt;br /&gt;
This was the last birthday together for the twins before Sarah Jane died. Also pictured are Sarah (right, with Fiona) and Sarah Jane's daughter, Allison (left).
Sarah was diagnosed with juvenile arthritis in 1992, when she was 11 months old. In this photo, Sarah was finally learning to walk braces.
Sarah was diagnosed with juvenile arthritis in 1992, when she was 11 months old. In this photo, Sarah was finally learning to walk braces.
Sarah&#39;s vertebrae at the base of the skull were attacked by her arthritis at an early age. At 7, she wore a neck brace for support.&lt;br /&gt;
Sarah's vertebrae at the base of the skull were attacked by her arthritis at an early age. At 7, she wore a neck brace for support.
Sarah struggled to make friends because other students teased her about her medical issues. She would come home and read stories to her pony, Georgie Porgy, because he never made her feel different or judged.
Sarah struggled to make friends because other students teased her about her medical issues. She would come home and read stories to her pony, Georgie Porgy, because he never made her feel different or judged.
Sarah has spent much of her life in hospitals, receiving chemotherapy and treatments to help her condition. She credits her doctors with keeping her alive into her 20s.
Sarah has spent much of her life in hospitals, receiving chemotherapy and treatments to help her condition. She credits her doctors with keeping her alive into her 20s.
Sarah and her friend Tucker Beau, who also has juvenile arthritis, received stem cell treatments together in hopes of curing their disease. They wear Batman shirts to support each other.
Sarah and her friend Tucker Beau, who also has juvenile arthritis, received stem cell treatments together in hopes of curing their disease. They wear Batman shirts to support each other.
Eleven months after her first stem cell treatment, Sarah jumped for joy on the beach in Cancun. Her wish was to see a beautiful beach before dying; now, she visits to celebrate the success of her treatment.
Eleven months after her first stem cell treatment, Sarah jumped for joy on the beach in Cancun. Her wish was to see a beautiful beach before dying; now, she visits to celebrate the success of her treatment.
Both Sarah and Tucker Beau have continued to improve after stem cell therapy, and they remain close friends.
Both Sarah and Tucker Beau have continued to improve after stem cell therapy, and they remain close friends.
Before her treatment, Sarah was confined to a life inside the house or a hospital room. Now, she is more active and spends as much time outside as she can. She&#39;s pictured here with Big Ben, her therapy dog.
Before her treatment, Sarah was confined to a life inside the house or a hospital room. Now, she is more active and spends as much time outside as she can. She's pictured here with Big Ben, her therapy dog.
Sarah celebrated her 24th birthday with a smile -- and received a stem cell treatment on the same day.
Sarah celebrated her 24th birthday with a smile -- and received a stem cell treatment on the same day.
Sarah always wanted to swim with dolphins, but her disease made it impossible for her to even get in the water. Now, she often takes on new adventures.
Sarah always wanted to swim with dolphins, but her disease made it impossible for her to even get in the water. Now, she often takes on new adventures.
Ever since she was little, Sarah&#39;s goal has been to ride horses as her mother would do. Even when she suffered from complications because of her disease, Sarah would sit on her horse. Now, Sarah can ride her horse, Stirling Bridge, anytime she wants.
Ever since she was little, Sarah's goal has been to ride horses as her mother would do. Even when she suffered from complications because of her disease, Sarah would sit on her horse. Now, Sarah can ride her horse, Stirling Bridge, anytime she wants.
This year, she was full of energy at the Arthritis Foundation Bone Bash, wearing an evening gown and mingling with guests. It&#39;s a big change from 2014, when she attended in a wheelchair, without the energy to even speak to others.
This year, she was full of energy at the Arthritis Foundation Bone Bash, wearing an evening gown and mingling with guests. It's a big change from 2014, when she attended in a wheelchair, without the energy to even speak to others.
Story highlights

  • Sarah Hughes, 25, says stem cell therapy has helped treat her rare form of juvenile arthritis
  • Now, she plans to attend President Trump's congressional speech as a guest of honor

(CNN)A few years ago, Sarah Hughes could barely walk. She weighed 83 pounds and was crippled by constant pain due to a rare type of juvenile arthritis.

Now, Hughes, a 25-year-old resident of Fulshear, Texas, feels stronger and happier. She is even planning nuptials as a new fiancée, and she will be attending President Donald Trump's congressional speech Tuesday night.
She credits an experimental stem cell treatment with giving her new hope for her health and her future -- a newfound hope that also caught attention of Republican Rep. Pete Olson.

    'She is the face of the 21st Century Cures Act'

    Olson, who represents Texas' 22nd district, invited Hughes as his guest of honor at Trump's first address to a joint session of Congress.
    Olson said he read news reports about Hughes and her health battle around the time Congress was working to pass the 21st Century Cures Act, a medical research bill, last year. Olson was so moved by Hughes' story that he even shared it on the House floor, he said.
    "She is the face of the 21st Century Cures Act because of what she's gone through in her life," he said Tuesday.
    "It became pretty clear to me that ... I (have) got to tell her story," he said. "That's why she's here: She's awesome."
    Bipartisanship lives! House passes cancer research bill
    In a rare bipartisan vote November 30, the House of Representatives approved the 21st Century Cures Act, intended to boost funding for medical research on cancer and other diseases, such as Hughes'. It went on to be approved by the Senate and was signed into law by President Barack Obama.
    Immediately after the House vote, Hughes said, Olson called her at home to invite her to be his guest of honor.
    "I was at home baking cookies with my mom after watching Representative Olson tell my story on the House floor with a huge poster with my picture on it. I was overwhelmed and excited by this huge honor and attention given to me and my story," said Hughes, whose story appeared on CNN in 2015.
    "I still cannot believe I will be in the same room as our President and lawmakers," she added.

    Past medical battles, hope for the future

    At 11 months old, Hughes was diagnosed with systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, a debilitating autoimmune illness that affects multiple organs and systems. It can cause joint swelling, pain, fevers and rash.
    Hughes spent most of her adolescence hospitalized, as she became so sick that she could barely walk and suffered immense pain. Her body was evaluated, treated and studied at the National Institutes of Health in collaboration with her doctors from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.
    After experimental treatment, 24-year-old is learning how to live
    Yet relief came in 2014, when Hughes received a high-dose adult stem cell treatment that was not approved in the United States.
    For the procedure, Hughes had her own healthy stem cells cultured at the FDA-registered biotechnology company Celltex Therapeutics in Houston. Then she traveled to Cancun, Mexico, to have the cells infused back into her body.
    Each infusion involved about 200 million stem cells, and Hughes received some 22 infusions over almost two years. The cells could help normalize her immune system, which was overactive due to her autoimmune disease.
    Divisions run deep over how to regulate stem cell clinics
    Before the stem cell therapy, Hughes said, she was taking 23 medications a day. Now, she is on eight medications at lower doses.
    Hughes shared her experience in a speech before Food and Drug Administration officials during a hearing on stem cell clinics in September.
    "If not for the help of high-dose autologous mesenchymal stem cell therapy, I would not be here today," Hughes said at the hearing.
    "I was running out of time, but I was willing to put my life at risk to get on an airplane. My quality of life had become so dismal, even one small improvement from my own stem cells would have been enough for me," she said in her speech. "What happened in the days, weeks and years following my first infusion has changed my outlook. It's hard to believe, in my sick body, I had a wealth of healthy adult stem cells with the ability to so significantly improve my quality of life."
    Hughes looks forward to representing the 117 million Americans who have one or more chronic health conditions at Trump's congressional address.
    "My hope is that our new President will spend time looking at how to help all Americans have access to new therapies like the one I had," she said.