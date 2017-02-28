After a night at the library, stuffed animals help kids read

Story highlights Stuffed animal sleepovers encourage kids to read, researchers find

One expert says to make reading a part of your child's daily activities

(CNN) A baby seal, a giraffe and a teddy bear walk into a library ...

No, this isn't the start of another corny dad joke. It's the latest way to encourage kids to read.

You can't help but "awww" at the images: An adorable stuffed puppy peruses the picture book section while a much-loved, understuffed bunny hops through the chapter books.

They're the actual loveprys of young children who left them at the library for a "sleepover." Library workers snap photos of them choosing books, reading together, bonding over "The Rainbow Fish." When kids pick them up the next day, they can see how much fun their little friends had with books -- and the hope is that it will encourage more children to explore reading.

West Orange Library in New Jersey has been hosting the parties for more than four years. Its "stuffed animal sleepover" draws in kids through second grade who still get a thrill from a teddy bear party.

