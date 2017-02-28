Story highlights Obama was the journal's first African American male president

After graduation, she wants to work as a public defender

(CNN) In 130 years of existence, the Harvard Law Review had never elected a black woman as president. ImeIme Umana has changed that.

Umana, 24, is the first African-American to lead a journal that has the largest reach of any law journal in the world.

Her election was a long time coming.

The Review elected its first black man as president 27 years ago. That was former President Barack Obama.

It has had other minorities as presidents. And it has had female presidents, the first of whom was elected 41 years ago. But until now, never a black woman.

