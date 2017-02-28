Inside Dubai's oldest tailor shop

This video is taken from CNN's Inside the Middle East.

(CNN) Prakash Parmar, a seventh-generation tailor based in Dubai, believes that "every man should have a suit. A good suit is a representation of a personality."

Prakash's father opened Dubai's first suit tailor shop in 1956, 15 years before the UAE became a nation.

Parmar Tailors make bespoke mens' suits, completely by hand. The finest of these contains over 8,000 stitches, is crafted with rare vicuna wool, and costs over $34,000.

One suit can take eight days to make, and some are even studded with diamond chips.

So why is a suit -- and particularly such an expensive suit -- so important?

