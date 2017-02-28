Russia, China veto UN resolution on Syria chemical weapons use

New York (CNN) Russia vetoed a Security Council resolution Tuesday that aimed to place sanctions on the Syrian regime for the use of chemical weapons. The resolution, therefore, does not pass.

China also vetoed the resolution.

The veto was the seventh time Russia has blocked a Security Council resolution aimed at Damascus, protecting its Syrian ally from any diplomatic action. An international investigation found chemical weapons were previously used on civilians three times.

Before the veto, France's UN Ambassador Francois Delattre said "it's a moment of truth," demanding the Council act, asking, "Who couldn't condemn today those attacking innocent women and children...with chemical weapons?"

This was the first Russian veto in the Security Council during the Trump Administration and its new UN Ambassador, Nikki Haley.

