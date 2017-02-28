Paris (CNN) Two people were wounded when a weapon was accidentally fired Tuesday as French President François Hollande was giving a speech in the western city of Villognon, the mayor told CNN.

Hollande was not injured, but two other people were, Mayor Claude Guitton said. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

According to CNN affiliate BFM-TV, a local police officer aiding in the security detail for the President's visit accidentally discharged his weapon. The officer is a sniper and was positioned on top of a building, the Prefet of Charente Pierre N'Gahane told BFM-TV.

The President was speaking at the inauguration of a high-speed train line.

Video on the French presidential Élysée website showed Hollande speaking, and then a gunshot is heard. "I hope it is nothing serious," he said. "I don't think so."

Read More