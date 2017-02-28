Gun goes off during French President's speech; 1 man injured

Paris (CNN) A weapon was fired as French President François Hollande was giving a speech in western France Tuesday, the mayor of Villognon told CNN.

Hollande was not injured, but another man was, Mayor Claude Guitton said.

According to CNN affiliate BFM-TV, a local police officer aiding in the security detail for the President's visit accidentally discharged his weapon. The officer is a sniper and was positioned on top of a building, the Prefet of Charente Pierre N'Gahane told BFM-TV.

The President was speaking at the inauguration of a high-speed train line when the gun went off.

Video on the French presidential Élysée website showed Hollande speaking, and then a gunshot is heard.

Read More