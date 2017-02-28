Stars behave badly in dramas 'The Arrangement,' 'National Treasure'

(CNN) Hollywood contributes to its own image problems in two worthwhile new TV dramas about stars behaving badly premiering this week, "The Arrangement" and "National Treasure," both with ripped-from-headlines undertones.

Airing on E!, "The Arrangement" focuses on a struggling young actress asked to enter into a contract marriage with a popular movie star. Just to erase any doubts about the inspiration, said star is the most public face of a quasi-cult-like religion known as the Institute for the Higher Mind, presided over by a slick, messianic leader ("Alias'" Michael Vartan) who takes an inordinate interest in controlling his associations and career.

" allowfullscreen>

Josh Henderson ("Dallas") plays the actor, Kyle West, who meets the star-struck Megan (Christine Evangelista from "The Walking Dead") at an audition and thinks nothing of whisking her off to Mexico on a private jet, followed by a jaunt to the Venice Film Festival.

"Do you think I'm really looking for a beard?" he asks, seemingly wounded by the fact Megan might question the motives of someone who wants to get hitched after knowing her a couple of days, or says things about the cult's leader like, "Terence saw a better version of me before I did."

If "The Arrangement" is the more marketable concept -- in a slightly trashy, guilty-pleasure way -- Hulu's "National Treasure" is more searing and provocative. In addition, this British production dares to cast two older actors in central roles, with the four-episode miniseries marking another step up in class and ambition for the streaming service.

Read More