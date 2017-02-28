How Lin-Manuel Miranda could change Twitter

Story highlights Miranda is a frequent Twitter user

(CNN) Count Twitter among the "Hamilton" fans.

At the very least the site digs its creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

On Monday Twitter user Casey Maher posted a super cut of Miranda doing his signature hand gesture at various appearances.

Maher noted that if the composer keeps bringing out his move "I won't be able to keep this gif within Twitter's size limit anymore."

If @Lin_Manuel keeps this up, I won't be able to keep this gif within Twitter's size limit anymore. 👋👋🐍 *greatjob* pic.twitter.com/gSdfeEQmkl — Casey Maher (@casedillaaa) February 27, 2017

Twitter caught wind of it and had an answer for her.