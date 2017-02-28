Breaking News

Lady Gaga will replace Beyoncé as Coachella headliner

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Updated 11:22 PM ET, Tue February 28, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Best moments from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Best moments from the 2017 Grammy Awards

    JUST WATCHED

    Best moments from the 2017 Grammy Awards

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Best moments from the 2017 Grammy Awards 02:00

Story highlights

  • Lady Gaga will headline Coachella
  • Pregnant Beyoncé dropped out of the music festival recently on doctor's orders

(CNN)Mother Monster is taking over Coachella duties for expectant mother Beyoncé.

The music festival has announced Lady Gaga will headline both weekends of this year's Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, following Beyoncé's pregnancy-prompted drop-out.
The singer confirmed the news with a tweet that read, "Let's party in the desert!"
    The festival announced five days ago that the singer, who is pregnant with twins, would not be performing at the festival on the advice of her doctors.
    Lady Gaga will now headline those two weekends at the festival on April 15 and 22.
    Read More
    Beyoncé is set to headline Coachella 2018 as a make-up of sorts.
    Lady Gaga was this year's Super Bowl halftime performer.
    Both stars were among the performers at the Grammys earlier this month, where Adele controversially picked up album of the year over perceived favorite Beyoncé.
    Lady Gaga will be joined at Coachella 2017 by other headliners that include Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar, Bon Iver and Lorde.