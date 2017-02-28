Lady Gaga will replace Beyoncé as Coachella headliner

Story highlights Lady Gaga will headline Coachella

Pregnant Beyoncé dropped out of the music festival recently on doctor's orders

(CNN) Mother Monster is taking over Coachella duties for expectant mother Beyoncé.

The music festival has announced Lady Gaga will headline both weekends of this year's Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, following Beyoncé's pregnancy-prompted drop-out.

The singer confirmed the news with a tweet that read, "Let's party in the desert!"

The festival announced five days ago that the singer, who is pregnant with twins , would not be performing at the festival on the advice of her doctors.

Lady Gaga will now headline those two weekends at the festival on April 15 and 22.

