Kanye West drops 17-minute song

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 1:26 PM ET, Tue February 28, 2017

  • Kanye West released a revamped version of his 2007 song, "Bed" on Tuesday
  • This is the rappers first music since being hospitalized in February

(CNN)Yeezy is back.

Kanye West dropped an extended, 17-minute version of his 2007 song, "Bed" on his SoundCloud account Tuesday.
The track features fellow rapper, The-Dream, and made its debut at West's fashion show during New York Fashion Week earlier this month.
    Kanye West hospitalized for exhaustion
    The rappers have a long musical history together -- most recently, on West's "Ultralight Beam" and "Highlights."
    Although West has been featured on several songs from other artists over the past year, this is the first track he's put out since being hospitalized in November.