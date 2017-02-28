Kanye West drops 17-minute song

Story highlights Kanye West released a revamped version of his 2007 song, "Bed" on Tuesday

This is the rappers first music since being hospitalized in February

(CNN) Yeezy is back.

Kanye West dropped an extended, 17-minute version of his 2007 song, "Bed" on his SoundCloud account Tuesday.

The track features fellow rapper, The-Dream, and made its debut at West's fashion show during New York Fashion Week earlier this month.

The rappers have a long musical history together -- most recently, on West's "Ultralight Beam" and "Highlights."

