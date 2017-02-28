CNN 10 - March 1, 2017

Breaking News

March 1, 2017

The day after U.S. President Donald Trump addressed Congress and the nation, we're bringing you some highlights of his speech and explaining the difference between a president's annual message and a State of the Union address. That's followed by some highlights of the Democratic Party response by former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear. And after our political coverage comes science news, with reports on potential "moon tourism" and the testing of a unique wind tunnel in Florida.
