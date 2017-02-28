Kim Jong Nam killing suspects to be charged with murder, minister says

Story highlights Video shows the two women accosting Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur International Airport

A high-level delegation from North Korea arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday

(CNN) Two women will be charged with the murder of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, officials in Malaysia said.

Siti Aisyah, an Indonesian, and Doan Thi Huong from Vietnam, were detained after closed circuit television showed them accosting Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on February 13.

Police say the women rubbed a highly toxic VX nerve agent on Kim's face before running away. He died on the way to a hospital less than 20 minutes later.

Malaysia's Attorney General Mohamed Apandi Ali told CNN the women will be officially charged on Wednesday. Intentional murder is punishable by a mandatory death sentence in Malaysia.

Aisyah has denied she killed Kim on purpose, telling Indonesian officials she believed she was working on a prank show and was smearing Kim's face with baby oil.

