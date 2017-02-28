North Korean envoy arrives amid dispute over Kim Jong Nam's body

(CNN)A North Korean delegation has arrived in Malaysia amid a diplomatic crisis over the alleged murder of Kim Jong Nam by North Korean operatives.
Malaysia has refused to release the body of Kim Jong Un's half-brother, who South Korean intelligence claims was killed on the direct orders of the North Korean leader.
After arriving in the Malaysian capital, former North Korean Deputy UN ambassador Ri Tong Il said they had come to negotiate the return of the body.
"(We'll also discuss) the question of the release of the DPRK citizen arrested by Malaysian police related to the above incident, (and) the development of friendly relations between DPRK and the Malaysian government."
Relations between the two countries have deteriorated in the two weeks since Kim Jong Nam was murdered in Kuala Lumpur International Airport with a highly toxic VX nerve agent.
Malaysian authorities have consistently refused to release Kim's body until they receive DNA from his next-of-kin.
North Korea has denied involvement in Kim's murder and blamed South Korea for attempting to tie Pyongyang to the killing.
Suspects to be charged
Malaysia's Attorney General Mohamed Apandi Ali confirmed to CNN Tuesday that the two women accused of Kim's killing will be officially charged with murder on Wednesday.
Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese woman Doan Thi Huong were detained after closed circuit television showed them attacking Kim at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.
Aisyah told Indonesian officials she believed she was working on a prank show, and was smearing Kim's face with baby oil.
But Malaysian police chief Khalid Abu Bakar claims both women knew they were swabbing Kim's face with a deadly nerve toxin.
A third suspect, North Korean Ri Jong Chol, is still in custody.