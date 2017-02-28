North Korean envoy arrives amid dispute over Kim Jong Nam's body

(CNN) A North Korean delegation has arrived in Malaysia amid a diplomatic crisis over the alleged murder of Kim Jong Nam by North Korean operatives.

Malaysia has refused to release the body of Kim Jong Un's half-brother, who South Korean intelligence claims was killed on the direct orders of the North Korean leader.

After arriving in the Malaysian capital, former North Korean Deputy UN ambassador Ri Tong Il said they had come to negotiate the return of the body.

Ri Tong-il at a UN news conference on March 24, 2014 in New York City.

"(We'll also discuss) the question of the release of the DPRK citizen arrested by Malaysian police related to the above incident, (and) the development of friendly relations between DPRK and the Malaysian government."

Relations between the two countries have deteriorated in the two weeks since Kim Jong Nam was murdered in Kuala Lumpur International Airport with a highly toxic VX nerve agent.

