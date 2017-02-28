Story highlights Two accused women have said they thought they were taking part in TV prank show

Both say they're not guilty in death of Kim Jong Nam, half brother of North Korean ruler

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (CNN) Two women accused of killing the estranged half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un were charged with murder Wednesday.

Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong both said they were not guilty in the killing of Kim Jong Nam, who died suddenly February 13 in Malaysia.

Police said they killed Kim by smearing VX, a deadly nerve agent, on his face while he was waiting to catch a flight at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Photos: Kim Jong Nam killing: Suspects and those wanted for questioning Siti Aisyah, 25, from Indonesia, has been charged with the murder of Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on February 13. She was seen on closed circuit security camera approaching Kim from behind as he tried to check in for a flight to Macau. She has not entered a formal plea but told the court that she was not guilty. Hide Caption 1 of 10 Photos: Kim Jong Nam killing: Suspects and those wanted for questioning Doan Thi Huong, 30, from Vietnam, is also alleged to have played a role in the plot to kill Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. She has not entered a formal plea but told the court on March 1 she was not guilty. Hide Caption 2 of 10 Photos: Kim Jong Nam killing: Suspects and those wanted for questioning A third suspect, Ri Jong Chol, 46, from North Korea, was arrested by Malaysian police on February 17. He remains in custody. No information has been released yet as to his alleged role or whether he will be charged. Hide Caption 3 of 10 Photos: Kim Jong Nam killing: Suspects and those wanted for questioning Hong Song Hac, 34, is one of the North Korean suspects wanted by Malaysian police. South Korean intelligence said on Monday he worked for , is one of the North Korean suspects wanted by Malaysian police. South Korean intelligence said on Monday he worked for North Korea's Foreign Ministry Hide Caption 4 of 10 Photos: Kim Jong Nam killing: Suspects and those wanted for questioning O Jong Gil, 55, is also wanted by Malaysian police. According to South Korea, he is a member of North Korea's State Security. They claim he worked with Hong Song Hac to recruit Siti Aisyah. Hide Caption 5 of 10 Photos: Kim Jong Nam killing: Suspects and those wanted for questioning North Korean Ri Ji Hyon, 33, is considered a suspect by Malaysian police. South Korea claims he is a member of , is considered a suspect by Malaysian police. South Korea claims he is a member of North Korea's Foreign Ministry. Hide Caption 6 of 10 Photos: Kim Jong Nam killing: Suspects and those wanted for questioning According to South Korea, Ri Jae Nam, 57, is a North Korea state security official who worked with Ri Ji Hyon to recruit Huong. He is currently wanted as a suspect by Malaysia. Hide Caption 7 of 10 Photos: Kim Jong Nam killing: Suspects and those wanted for questioning Kim Uk Il, 37, is wanted for questioning by Malaysian police. He is an employee of Air Koryo, North Korea's state airline. Hide Caption 8 of 10 Photos: Kim Jong Nam killing: Suspects and those wanted for questioning The most high-profile North Korean allegedly involved in the case is Hyon Kwang Song, 44, second secretary at North Korea's Malaysian embassy. Malaysian police have said they want to speak to him. Hide Caption 9 of 10 Photos: Kim Jong Nam killing: Suspects and those wanted for questioning Ri Ji U, 30, is also wanted for questioning by Malaysian police. The North Korean is believed to still be in Malaysia. Hide Caption 10 of 10

If found guilty, they will face the death penalty, according to charge sheets read in court Wednesday. The women have not entered formal pleas, which will take place when the case reaches the High Court.

Wearing a red T-shirt and appearing to be on the verge of tears, Aisyah, an Indonesian citizen, was led to the dock in handcuffs.