Two women charged with murder of Kim Jong Nam

Story highlights Two women accused of killing Kim Jong Nam thought they were taking part in a game show

Both said they were not guilty of murdering Kim

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (CNN) Two women accused of killing Kim Jong Nam in Kuala Lumpur airport have been charged with murder.

Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong, citizens of Indonesia and Vietnam respectively, both said they were not guilty in the killing of Kim -- the estranged half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who died suddenly on February 13.

Police said they killed Kim by smearing VX, a deadly nerve agent, on his face.

If found guilty they will face the death penalty, according to charge sheets read in court Wednesday. The pair have not entered formal pleas, which will take place when the case reaches the High Court.

Wearing a red t-shirt and looking on the verge of tears, Aisyah was led to the dock in handcuffs.