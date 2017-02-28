Breaking News

Two women charged with murder of Kim Jong Nam

By Sandi Sidhu, Pamela Boykoff and James Griffiths, CNN

Updated 4:22 AM ET, Wed March 1, 2017

Story highlights

  • Two women accused of killing Kim Jong Nam thought they were taking part in a game show
  • Both said they were not guilty of murdering Kim

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (CNN)Two women accused of killing Kim Jong Nam in Kuala Lumpur airport have been charged with murder.

Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong, citizens of Indonesia and Vietnam respectively, both said they were not guilty in the killing of Kim -- the estranged half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who died suddenly on February 13.
Police said they killed Kim by smearing VX, a deadly nerve agent, on his face.
    If found guilty they will face the death penalty, according to charge sheets read in court Wednesday. The pair have not entered formal pleas, which will take place when the case reaches the High Court.
    Wearing a red t-shirt and looking on the verge of tears, Aisyah was led to the dock in handcuffs.
    "I do not admit this," she said when asked by an interpreter whether she understood the charges before repeating "I am not guilty of this."
    Huong, who was photographed after the crime wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with the letters "LOL," also said she was "not guilty" of murdering Kim.
    Siti Aisyah, 25, from Indonesia, has been charged with the murder of Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on February 13. She was seen on closed circuit security camera approaching Kim from behind as he tried to check in for a flight to Macau. She has not entered a formal plea but told the court that she was not guilty.
    Siti Aisyah, 25, from Indonesia, has been charged with the murder of Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on February 13. She was seen on closed circuit security camera approaching Kim from behind as he tried to check in for a flight to Macau. She has not entered a formal plea but told the court that she was not guilty.
    Doan Thi Huong, 30, from Vietnam, is also alleged to have played a role in the plot to kill Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. She has not entered a formal plea but told the court on March 1 she was not guilty.
    Doan Thi Huong, 30, from Vietnam, is also alleged to have played a role in the plot to kill Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. She has not entered a formal plea but told the court on March 1 she was not guilty.
    A third suspect, Ri Jong Chol, 46, from North Korea, was arrested by Malaysian police on February 17. He remains in custody. No information has been released yet as to his alleged role or whether he will be charged.
    A third suspect, Ri Jong Chol, 46, from North Korea, was arrested by Malaysian police on February 17. He remains in custody. No information has been released yet as to his alleged role or whether he will be charged.
    Hong Song Hac, 34, is one of the North Korean suspects wanted by Malaysian police. South Korean intelligence said on Monday he worked for North Korea's Foreign Ministry.
    Hong Song Hac, 34, is one of the North Korean suspects wanted by Malaysian police. South Korean intelligence said on Monday he worked for North Korea's Foreign Ministry.
    O Jong Gil, 55, is also wanted by Malaysian police. According to South Korea, he is a member of North Korea's State Security. They claim he worked with Hong Song Hac to recruit Siti Aisyah.
    O Jong Gil, 55, is also wanted by Malaysian police. According to South Korea, he is a member of North Korea's State Security. They claim he worked with Hong Song Hac to recruit Siti Aisyah.
    North Korean Ri Ji Hyon, 33, is considered a suspect by Malaysian police. South Korea claims he is a member of North Korea's Foreign Ministry.
    North Korean Ri Ji Hyon, 33, is considered a suspect by Malaysian police. South Korea claims he is a member of North Korea's Foreign Ministry.
    According to South Korea, Ri Jae Nam, 57, is a North Korea state security official who worked with Ri Ji Hyon to recruit Huong. He is currently wanted as a suspect by Malaysia.
    According to South Korea, Ri Jae Nam, 57, is a North Korea state security official who worked with Ri Ji Hyon to recruit Huong. He is currently wanted as a suspect by Malaysia.
    Kim Uk Il, 37, is wanted for questioning by Malaysian police. He is an employee of Air Koryo, North Korea's state airline.
    Kim Uk Il, 37, is wanted for questioning by Malaysian police. He is an employee of Air Koryo, North Korea's state airline.
    The most high-profile North Korean allegedly involved in the case is Hyon Kwang Song, 44, second secretary at North Korea's Malaysian embassy. Malaysian police have said they want to speak to him.
    The most high-profile North Korean allegedly involved in the case is Hyon Kwang Song, 44, second secretary at North Korea's Malaysian embassy. Malaysian police have said they want to speak to him.
    Ri Ji U, 30, is also wanted for questioning by Malaysian police. The North Korean is believed to still be in Malaysia.
    Ri Ji U, 30, is also wanted for questioning by Malaysian police. The North Korean is believed to still be in Malaysia.
    According to authorities from their home countries, both women have maintained they thought they were participating in a TV prank show.
    The charge sheet also mentioned "four others at large," who took part in the crime. Malaysian officials have previously named four North Koreans as suspects.

    'Baby oil'

    Aisyah thought the substance she rubbed on Kim's face was "a kind of oil, baby oil, something like that," said Andreano Erwin, Indonesia's deputy ambassador to Malaysia.
    Malaysian authorities say it was in fact VX nerve agent, a deadly chemical weapon banned under international law.
    Footage obtained by CNN showed Aisyah celebrating her 25th birthday at a restaurant in Kuala Lumpur the night before the killing.
    "And now the person next to me will become a (celebrity)," one friend is heard saying in the video, prompting Aisyah to laugh.
    Speaking to CNN in Serang, in Indonesia's Banten province, Aisyah's aunt said her niece had been hired "to work as a comedian," pranking strangers by putting lotion and tomato sauce on them.
    "It would be impossible for such a tiny person like her to do such a crime (as murder) if she was not manipulated," she said.
    A friend who spoke to CNN on condition of anonymity agreed, saying that Aisyah was "naive" and easily "manipulated."
    "Whatever that people said, she would believe. She would only follow," the friend said.
    Deputy Indonesian Ambassador Andreano Erwin said outside court that he had met with Aisyah and she was "not alone."
    "Indonesia will always be with her," he said.
    Theories behind Kim Jong Nam's murder

    North Korean plot

    According to South Korean lawmakers, briefed by the country's intelligence officials, two North Korean ministries orchestrated the plot to kill Kim Jong Nam on the orders of his half-brother.
    "The assassination of Kim Jong Nam was an act of systematic terror ordered by Kim Jong Un," South Korean lawmaker Kim Byung-kee said in a televised address. "The operation was conducted with two assassination groups and one supporting group."
    North Korea has consistently denied any involvement in Kim Jong Nam's killing and accused South Korean media of publishing "false reports."
    Four North Korean suspects have been named by Malaysian authorities, with another three wanted for questioning.

    Journalists Salhan Ahmad and Yoonjung Seo contributed reporting.