Two women charged with murder of Kim Jong Nam

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (CNN)Two women accused of killing Kim Jong Nam in Kuala Lumpur airport have been charged with murder.
Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong, citizens of Indonesia and Vietnam respectively, both pleaded not guilty in the killing of Kim -- the estranged half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who died suddenly on February 13.
If found guilty they will face the death penalty, according to charge sheets read in court Wednesday.
Wearing a red t-shirt and looking on the verge of tears, Aisyah was led to the dock in handcuffs.
"I do not admit this," she said when asked by an interpreter whether she pleaded guilty or not guilty, before repeating "I am not guilty of this."
Doan, who was photographed after the crime wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with the letters "LOL," also said she was "not guilty" of murdering Kim.
According to authorities from their home countries, both women have maintained they thought they were participating in a TV prank show.
The charge sheet also mentioned "four others at large," who took part in the crime. Malaysian officials have previously named four North Koreans as suspects.
'Baby oil'
Aisyah thought the substance she rubbed on Kim's face was "a kind of oil, baby oil, something like that," said Andreano Erwin, Indonesia's deputy ambassador to Malaysia.
Malaysian authorities say it was in fact VX nerve agent, a deadly chemical weapon banned under international law.
Deputy Indonesian Ambassador Andreano Erwin said outside court that he had met with Aisyah and she was "not alone."
"Indonesia will always be with her," he said.