Two women charged with murder of Kim Jong Nam

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (CNN) Two women accused of killing Kim Jong Nam in Kuala Lumpur airport have been charged with murder.

Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong, citizens of Indonesia and Vietnam respectively, both pleaded not guilty in the killing of Kim -- the estranged half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who died suddenly on February 13.

If found guilty they will face the death penalty, according to charge sheets read in court Wednesday.

Wearing a red t-shirt and looking on the verge of tears, Aisyah was led to the dock in handcuffs.

"I do not admit this," she said when asked by an interpreter whether she pleaded guilty or not guilty, before repeating "I am not guilty of this."

