Breaking News

Two women charged with murder of Kim Jong Nam

By Pamela Boykoff, Sandi Sidhu and James Griffiths, CNN

Updated 10:02 PM ET, Tue February 28, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Theories behind Kim Jong Nam's murder
Theories behind Kim Jong Nam's murder

    JUST WATCHED

    Theories behind Kim Jong Nam's murder

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Theories behind Kim Jong Nam's murder 01:43

Kuala Lumpur (CNN)Two women accused of killing Kim Jong Nam in Kuala Lumpur airport have been charged with murder.

Kim, the estranged half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, died suddenly on February 13.
Doan Thi Huong and Siti Aisyah, citizens of Vietnam and Indonesia, are accused of committing offenses under sections 302 and 34 of the Malaysian Penal Code.
If found guilty they will face the death penalty, according to charge sheets read in court Wednesday.
    Developing story - more to come